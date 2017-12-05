Food drive to help southern, IL food pantries

The Southern Illinois Central Labor Council (SICLC) along with Kroger plan to continue with local food pantries throughout Southern Illinois again this year.

This partnership was created more than 20-years-ago and has provided well over $300,000 to families in need of assistance during the holidays.

“Our members are always humbled by the gratitude and commitment of the food pantry workers who participate each year,” Jason Woolard, President of the SICLC said. “The need seems to grow each and every year in Southern Illinois, but it is always great to see the union members, Kroger, and other friends step up to contribute or volunteer for the event.”

Kroger provides 50 cents on the dollar donation raised.

Woolard said they will be able to provide over $24,000 of product to southern Illinois food pantries this year.

Many volunteers are expecting to start unloading the Kroger truck at 3310 Water Tower Road, Marion, Illinois at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Pantry volunteers will start arriving before 9 a.m. to start receiving their donations which will be loaded into their vehicles.

