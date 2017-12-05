Kentucky State Police offer winter driving tips

An investigation ordered by Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has found that his predecessor's office withheld DNA evidence in a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a black man by a white St....
The Illinois budget crisis has apparently driven state prison inmates to drink.
Winter is here! Well, technically, meteorological winter began on December 5, but it actually feels like someone flipped the winter switch to 'on.'
On Dec. 4 police began an investigation into the theft of a custom motorcycle and trailer which were taken from a home on Almo-Shiloh Road in Calloway County.
After a three day trial, a Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Dec. 4 in Jackson County court on burglary and other charges.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
