Carbondale, IL chamber to host city address

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2017 State of the City Address.

The event will be held on Tuesday, December 12 during their monthly luncheon.

According to the City, Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry will unveil the City’s new logo and branding.

He will also highlight Carbondale's progress and accomplishments over 2017 and discuss plans for 2018.

Lunch will begin at noon in the Carbondale Civic Center. It is located at 200 S. Illinois Avenue.

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Reservations can be made by calling (618) 549-2146.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for Carbondale Community High School students attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

