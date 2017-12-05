First Alert: winter is here!

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2017 State of the City Address. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 12 during their monthly luncheon.
The beginnings of a new shopping plaza are in place on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Winter is here! Well, technically, meteorological winter began on December 5, but it actually feels like someone flipped the winter switch to 'on.'
Investigators in Graves County, Kentucky have identified a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.
A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.
