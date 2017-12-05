First Alert: winter is here!

Winter is here!

Well, technically, meteorological winter began on December 5, but it actually feels like someone flipped the winter switch to 'on.'

Temperatures in the Heartland are at or below average. Tuesday's highs will be in the 40s. The breeze may make it feel even cooler.

Wednesday morning will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The afternoon will be a bit warmer.

Thursday and Friday look a bit drier and colder with highs in the upper 30s to the north and low 40s to the south.

A potential clipper system still looks like it will drop in from the northwest Friday night. This type of system typically brings a swatch of light, accumulating snow. Right now, those in our northeastern counties are the most likely to see any accumulating snows.

There could be a slick dusting on the ground over the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois.

Saturday will be a very cold day with highs only near freezing.

The remainder of the seven-day outlook looks chilly and mainly dry.

