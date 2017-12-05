Winter Home Improvement Tips

With colder temperatures on the way also comes winter weather. Power outages may happen and you need to be prepared when it happens.

Build a kit with survival items in it.

Have candles, flashlights, and batteries along with canned food and other non-perishable food items.

Make sure you have a battery-powered radio and a cell phone charger.

Pack socks, hats, mittens, blankets, and jackets to help keep you warm.

Make sure you have a first aid kit stocked and if you have a pet make sure you have an extra supply of food and water for them as well.

Keeping your home winter ready is important too.

Weatherstrip doors and windows along with a storm door or you can cover windows with plastic.

Insulate pipes and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing. And, clear branches away from the house and clear rain gutters.

