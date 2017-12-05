Local high schools team up to collect sports gear

The McCracken County Mustangs and the Paducah Tilghman Tornados will collect sports gear for those in need.

Drop off events are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 at their home games.

“We know that there are kids who need extra gear, whether it be for practice or games and we felt like this was a program that could benefit anyone who aspires to play a sport,” said Jackson Sivills, a sophomore at MCHS. “We named it ‘Game Ready’ because if you play sports you know there is nothing like the feeling of being ready to play mentally, and physical and that includes the gear you have on.”

The program is designed to support all sports so items like; tennis rackets, golf clubs, soccer shin guards, and cleats, new or gently used basketball shoes, etc.

For more information, contact each school individually (McCracken Co. High School, 270.538.4300 and Paducah Tilghman, 270.444.5650, ext. 2320).

