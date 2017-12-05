After sexual harassment scandal, KY lawmakers propose tip line

Investigators in Graves County, Kentucky are working to identify a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.
Investigators in Graves County, Kentucky are working to identify a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.
A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.
A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.
Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'
Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'
Firefighters in Carbondale teamed up with Marines to help Southern Illinois families have a Merry Christmas.
Firefighters in Carbondale teamed up with Marines to help Southern Illinois families have a Merry Christmas.
A very special report came from Clarkton. Missouri tonight. Clarkton Elementary School put on its annual Christmas play, this year was called "A KFVS 12 Special Report: Christmas in Clarkton"
A very special report came from Clarkton. Missouri tonight. Clarkton Elementary School put on its annual Christmas play, this year was called "A KFVS 12 Special Report: Christmas in Clarkton"