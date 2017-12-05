Dozens of kids get to 'Shop with a Hero' in Cape Girardeau

Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'

The 26th annual event kicks off at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

80 kids will each get about $150 each to spend on Christmas gifts. They can buy gifts for themselves or use some of the money to buy gifts for others.

They'll each pair up with a local hero to get their shopping done.

The kids are chosen by their school based on their financial needs.

This is just one of several 'Shop with a Hero' events that will take place in the Heartland over the Christmas season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.