5 things to know Dec. 5

Good morning! It's Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

A much colder start to Tuesday than what we've experienced the last week or so. The 'feels-like' numbers are in the 30s for most areas. It will still be pretty breezy this morning, but those winds should die down this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 40s. Our snow chances are looking a little lighter. Laura Wibbenmeyer calls the system that will move in Friday night into Saturday 'moisture starved.' That means we may see some flurries, but any accumulation looks minor at this point.

Making Headlines

Help needed to identify Graves Co., KY crash victim: Investigators in Graves County, Kentucky are working to identify a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 on State Route 564.

Kids get to Shop with a Hero in Cape Girardeau: Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.' Each child will have about $150 each to spend on Christmas gifts. They can buy gifts for themselves or use some of the money to buy gifts for others.

U.S. Supreme Court debates controversial cake: The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Thousands flee homes as fire rages in southern California: Ferocious winds in Southern California whipped up an explosive wildfire that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 8,000 homes, authorities said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.