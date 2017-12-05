Investigators work to identify victim of hit-and-run in Graves Co., KY

Investigators in Graves County, Kentucky are working to identify a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 on State Route 564.

Several people called 911 to report that a man in a black coat was walking in the middle of the road. One person thought the man was under the influence of something and another caller said the man was screaming and cussing while he walked down the road toward Farmington.

A short time later, a third caller told the 911 dispatcher that the man had been in some sort of accident because he was lying in the road unconscious, but breathing, according to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

By the time a deputy arrived at the scene, the victim was lying on his back with blood coming from his mouth. Emergency crews were able to stabilize the man to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

According to Deputy S. Hendley with the sheriff's department, the man did not have any identification, so they are asking for help identifying the victim.

He is a white man approximately 25 to 35 years old. The victim is about 5'10-6' tall and weight around 140 to 155 pound. He has a small goatee on his chin with a shaved head on the side and cut short on top. The man also has tattoos on both arms and his left shoulder. At the time of the crash, he was wearing jeans, gray Nike tennis shoes, a gray 'Burger King' shirt, black hoodie, and a red and black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or has information about the vehicle that hit him is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.

