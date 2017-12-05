First Bank awards scholarships in Illinois

First Bank awarded $1500 to three Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) students from the Metro East for the 2017-18 school year.

Each year, First Bank's Red Bud, Granite City, and Swansea branches award scholarships to one student in Madison County, St. Clair County, and Monroe County.

The students must have a financial need and be enrolled full-time at SWIC.

The students must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA and 2.0 GPA for the semester. Since 1993, First Bank has provided a total of $15,000 in scholarships to 32 SWIC students.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.