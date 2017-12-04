1 killed, 3 hurt after early morning crashes near New Madrid, MO

The New Madrid County coroner said a pedestrian that had stopped to check on those in an early morning crash died after being hit by a Ford pickup Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the series of crashes happened around 3:45 a.m. two miles south of New Madrid, Missouri on Interstate 55 at the mile marker 48.2.

Coroner George Delisle says the pedestrian who was killed was from North Carolina. The man was going to check on those involved in the crash and was hit by the truck. He was pronounced at the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. by the coroner.

The first crash happened when the driver of a Mercury Sable hit a 2017 Freightliner from behind around 3:40 a.m.

The car’s driver, a 24-year-old Matthews, Missouri woman, was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two others from Illinois were injured as a 2002 GMC Yukon was trying to avoid debris on the road from the previous crash. The driver overcorrected and the SUV overturned around 3:43 a.m.

Two occupants in the GMC from Tinley Park were both taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition.

