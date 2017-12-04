MSHP: Fiery crash engulfed a truck on Hwy 60 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP: Fiery crash engulfed a truck on Hwy 60

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened east of Dexter, MO.

Parrott said there were no injuries reported in the crash.

