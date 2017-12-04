Sheriff: Caretaker arrested on assault charges after camera catches act

Trigg County, Kentucky Sheriff Ray Burnam II said a caretaker of an elderly lady was arrested on assault charges after the act was captured on video.

Maj. David Tomlinson was called to a home where an elderly woman, who also has Alzheimer's, had a stroke and was pushed into a chair by her caretaker, according to the sheriff.

The woman’s son had some earlier concerns about his mother’s care and put a camera in the home that allegedly caught the act.

The sheriff said if you are being abused, or know if someone is, contact his office at 270-522=6014.

