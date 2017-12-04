IL man facing meth, armed criminal action charges in Mt. Vernon

A Carlinville, Illinois man was put behind bars after an investigation on Nov. 4.

According to Mount Vernon police, Ryan W. Smith, 31, gave officers fake information after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked outside a business in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

A loaded pistol, methamphetamine, class 4 narcotics, packing materials, a scale, ammunition and drug paraphernalia was found. A vehicle and money were also seized by police.

Smith faces charges of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of meth, possession of drug equipment, obstructing identification, driving with license revoked and improper use of registration.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center. Bond is to be set.

Download the KFVS News app: i Phone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.