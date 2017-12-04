Man accused of taking more than $1K of items from Kohl's in Paducah, KY

Paducah police are looking for a man suspected of taking more than $1,200 of merchandise from a retailer.

According to police, a man took the items and left the Kohl’s store without buying anything on Nov. 9.

The man may have gotten into a maroon van.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.

