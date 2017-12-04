Man accused of taking more than $1K of items from Kohl's in Padu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of taking more than $1K of items from Kohl's in Paducah, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Paducah PD, Facebook) (Source: Paducah PD, Facebook)
(Source: Paducah PD, Facebook) (Source: Paducah PD, Facebook)
(Source: Paducah PD, Facebook) (Source: Paducah PD, Facebook)
(Source: Paducah PD, Facebook) (Source: Paducah PD, Facebook)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are looking for a man suspected of taking more than $1,200 of merchandise from a retailer.

According to police, a man took the items and left the Kohl’s store without buying anything on Nov. 9.

The man may have gotten into a maroon van.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.

Download the KFVS News app: i Phone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly