Man accused of taking more than $1K of items from Kohl's in Paducah, KY

Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!
A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.
The New Madrid County coroner said a pedestrian that had stopped to check on those in an early morning crash died after being hit by a Ford pickup Sunday, Dec. 3.
Maj. David Tomlinson was called to a home where an elderly woman, who also has Alzheimer's, had a stroke and was pushed into a chair by her caretaker, according to the sheriff.
Interstate 24 is back open after McCracken County deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek on Dec. 4.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.
