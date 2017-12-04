Challengers file petitions for governor, secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner officially has a primary challenger with Republican state Rep. Jeanne Ives filing candidate petitions on deadline day.

Ives says Illinois needs a new path after Rauner signed measures including providing state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

Rauner said Monday that he's in the best position to win the general election and dismissed Ives as a "fringe" candidate. He refused to say whether he'd debate her.

Also, Democratic Sen. Michael Hastings of Tinley Park also filed petitions to challenge longtime Secretary of State Jesse White in the primary.

Hastings says he has respect for White but was unsure if he was going to seek a sixth term. He'll "wait and see" before making a final decision.

White's campaign director Rocco Claps says there's no doubt White is running.

