Storms rake Plains as cold front approaches; north has snow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Severe thunderstorms raked portions of the Plains as a cold front swept away warm weather and replaced it with conditions more typical of December.

Temperatures fell behind the front, but not before hail and high winds crossed much of the nation's midsection Monday. Snow fell in the northern Plains, where a blizzard warning was posted for Monday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center posted severe weather watches from Arkansas and Oklahoma into northern Missouri and western Illinois. Hail up to an inch in diameter and 60 mph winds were reported in northern Missouri. Additional storms hit Arkansas and Oklahoma late Monday afternoon.

Areas in the central and southern Plains that had high temperatures in the 60s Monday were expected to have highs in the 40s and 50s Tuesday.

