Storms rake Plains as cold front approaches; north has snow

Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!
A truck involved in a crash on Highway 60 went up in flames on Monday, December 4.
The New Madrid County coroner said a pedestrian that had stopped to check on those in an early morning crash died after being hit by a Ford pickup Sunday, Dec. 3.
Maj. David Tomlinson was called to a home where an elderly woman, who also has Alzheimer's, had a stroke and was pushed into a chair by her caretaker, according to the sheriff.
Interstate 24 is back open after McCracken County deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek on Dec. 4.
