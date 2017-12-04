State Capitol searched after bomb threat, nothing found

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are letting people back inside the Illinois State Capitol after a bomb threat forced the building to be evacuated.

Dave Druker (DRUH'-kur) is spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. He says the office's police force evacuated the building after the bomb threat was phoned in about 2:30 p.m. Monday but no bomb was found and the building in downtown Springfield was opened again a few hours later.

Druker says the department's Bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to take part in the search.

The Legislature is not in session.

During a crucial House budget vote in July, lawmakers and hundreds of others in the Capitol were locked down while police investigated a suspicious substance found outside the governor's office.

