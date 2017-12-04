Halfway house resident facing burglary charges in Padcuah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Halfway house resident facing burglary charges in Padcuah, KY

Halfway house resident facing burglary charges in Padcuah, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Investigators say a resident of a local halfway house, who has a lengthy history of arrests faces charges after breaking into a home on Kentucky Avenue.

According to Paducah police, Nathan L. Moore, 54, of the 600 block of Clarence Gaines Street, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools

A woman called police after she arrived at her parents’ home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Avenue and saw a man standing on the screened-in porch.

The man ran when he saw the woman, but she provided a description of him and his clothing, and he was found by officers at South 16th and Washington streets.

Officers found in his possession a digital camera taken from the Kentucky Avenue home, along with a pry bar, a rubber glove and a multi-tool.

The homeowner provided police with video surveillance of Moore breaking into the home.

Officers charged Moore took him into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police said a computer check showed Moore, who is from Lexington, Kentucky has numerous arrests and has been in prison several times for burglary, robbery, receiving stolen property and drug offenses.

He is a resident of Paducah Community Services, 621 Clarence Gaines St., and reportedly signed out earlier today for a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly