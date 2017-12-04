Halfway house resident facing burglary charges in Padcuah, KY

Let's turn back the clock and see what was playing on country radio seven years ago.
Let's turn back the clock and see what was playing on country radio seven years ago.
Watch out firefighters, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said helping cats out of trees isn't just for the fire department anymore.
Watch out firefighters, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said helping cats out of trees isn't just for the fire department anymore.
Interstate 24 is back open after McCracken County deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek on Dec. 4.
Interstate 24 is back open after McCracken County deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek on Dec. 4.
Investigators say a resident of a local halfway house, who has a lengthy history of arrests faces charges after breaking into a home on Kentucky Avenue.
Investigators say a resident of a local halfway house, who has a lengthy history of arrests faces charges after breaking into a home on Kentucky Avenue.
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Dec. 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate. City leaders hosts a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Dec. 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate. City leaders hosts a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.
While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.