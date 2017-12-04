Official saves cat from tree, feline reunited with Cape Girardeau family

Watch out firefighters, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said helping cats out of trees isn't just for the fire department anymore.

On Monday, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a burglary call on Henderson Street. As they were still on scene they noticed a cat was stuck in a tree.

As they were figuring out a way to save the cat she started to slip. That's when Patrolman Monteith and Patrolman Rogers sprung into action. Monteith grabbed a shovel and caught the cat as she fell.

"It's just awesome to see they are willing to help when they don't have to be asked. They just do it out of the goodness of their heart," Sunny Crocker, owner of Butters the cat said.

Afterward, the feline was taken to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri where it stayed overnight while her owner searched for her.

Crocker, said Butters got out of the house while she was moving her couch inside at some point that day.

Crocker said she didn't know where her furry friend was as her other cat was sitting alone inside later that day, which was very unusual.

"I kind of freaked out," Crocker said. "I was happy to know she was okay but at the same time I hate the idea of her spending the night in the shelter and having no idea what's going on or why she's not at home. But I was happy that it happened and it kind of gave everybody a laugh and a smile."

After finding out from the Facebook post by police, it was a big relief for Crocker.

"This is a good example of how social media does help people now," Crocker said. "Everybody has their views about how it's pulling people apart but in reality words spread so much faster and sometimes it's important."

She was able to reunite with her forever pal on Tuesday after picking her up from the Humane Society.

"I'm so happy!" Crocker said. "My baby missed her so much."

Butters and her kitten sister love playing outside. They even chased around Crocker's daughter for a bit while we were there filming the story.

She said she is going to be prepared next time in case they end up getting stuck in the tree again.

"I'm going to keep a ladder on hand," Crocker added. "I'm going to have to because cats will be cats."

Crocker did say that Butters is now microchipped so she doesn't have to worry about losing her again.

