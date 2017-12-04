Cape Girardeau Patrolman saves cat from tree

Watch out firefighters, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said helping cats out of trees isn't just for the fire department anymore.

Patrolman Monteith and Patrolman Rogers responded to a burglary call on December 4. While he was there, Rogers kept hearing meows in the distance.

He found the cat, two stories up in a tree.

Patrolman Monteith located a snow shovel, went to the top of the exterior stairs, and leaned out with the shovel.

When the cat fell from a branch, Patrolman Monteith caught the kitty in mid-air.

The cat is now resting comfortably tonight at the Humane Society.

