Fire officials respond to house fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Officials responded to a house fire on Middle and Morgan Oak Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Firefighters were dealing with heavy smoke at the scene.

According to Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Fred Vincel, upon arrival crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

The fire started upstairs and was contained.

There is heavy smoke and water damage to the home. No was one home when the flames broke out.

No word on what started the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.