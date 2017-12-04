Health experts warn flu vaccine is only 10 percent effective

Bad news when it comes to fighting the flu, health officials have said this year's flu vaccine may not be strong enough.

The director of the National Institute of Health is warning the current vaccine is only working 10 percent of the time.

In the United States we base our flu vaccine off of what happens in Australia, and the flu virus changes each year.

Registered Nurse, Sandy Gibbons said it can also change by the time the virus gets to the U.S.

She said even if the vaccine doesn't completely protect you from getting the flu. you should still get it to protect yourself from some of the symptoms.

"Even though it changes a little bit, maybe those 10 symptoms have now changed so maybe 8 out of the 10 are the same, so if I got the vaccine at least it's going to cover me for some and maybe it won't be as severe if I do get the flu," explained Gibbons.

Gibbons said it's not too late to get the vaccine before Christmas, it usually takes 10 to 14 days for the flu shot to work.

