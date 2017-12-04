Union Co., IL celebrated Illinois' Bicentennial at courthouse

Sunday, December 3 marked the beginning of Illinois’ 200th year as a state. The Illinois Bicentennial will be observed across Illinois over the next year.

Union County will formally join the celebration on December 8 at 11 a.m. with a proclamation reading and ceremonial flag raising in front of the Union County Courthouse.

A special Illinois bicentennial flag has been provided by the State of Illinois to counties and municipalities and is to be flown either beside or below the state flag during the entire bicentennial year. The flag will officially be raised in Union County by the Anna VFW Post 3445 color guard.

The Illinois Bicentennial celebration is going to include a variety of activities all over Illinois throughout the year 2018.

