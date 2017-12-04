126th Air Refueling Wing gets Outstanding Unit Award

Bad news when it comes to fighting the flu, health officials have said this year's flu vaccine may not be strong enough.
Sunday, December 3 marked the beginning of Illinois’ 200th year as a state. The Illinois Bicentennial will be observed across Illinois over the next year.
Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Dec. 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate. City leaders hosts a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.
Two people are dead and four are injured following a roll over crash on the West Kentucky Parkway on Dec. 2, 2017.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.
