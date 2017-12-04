Man who opened fire at Chuck E. Cheese sentenced to life

Bad news when it comes to fighting the flu, health officials have said this year's flu vaccine may not be strong enough.
Bad news when it comes to fighting the flu, health officials have said this year's flu vaccine may not be strong enough.
Sunday, December 3 marked the beginning of Illinois’ 200th year as a state. The Illinois Bicentennial will be observed across Illinois over the next year.
Sunday, December 3 marked the beginning of Illinois’ 200th year as a state. The Illinois Bicentennial will be observed across Illinois over the next year.
Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!
Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Dec. 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate. City leaders hosts a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 199th birthday on Dec. 4 and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate. City leaders hosts a flag raising ceremony at noon in front of City Hall.
Two people are dead and four are injured following a roll over crash on the West Kentucky Parkway on Dec. 2, 2017.
Two people are dead and four are injured following a roll over crash on the West Kentucky Parkway on Dec. 2, 2017.