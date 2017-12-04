Police: 3-year-old shoots self, in crash on way to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a child accidentally shot himself and was subsequently involved in a car crash while being rushed to the hospital.

News outlets report Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the 3-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself Sunday morning. His father tried to rush him to a hospital and got into an accident involving multiple cars. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Officers responded to the scene and an ambulance took the child to a children's hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

It's unclear how the child got the gun. The incident remains under investigation.

