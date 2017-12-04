Jackson, MO holiday trash collection schedule

Many city offices including those at the Sanitation Department and Recycling Center will close for the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

According to the City of Jackson, the Christmas holiday observation is Monday, December 25, and New Year's Day holiday observation is Monday, January 1.

Since both holidays are on a Monday, those with Monday trash routes should set bags at the curb on Tuesday. Tuesday's routes remain unaffected.

If your garbage would normally be collected on Monday, December 25, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday, December 26.

If your garbage would normally be collected on Monday, January 1, it will be picked up on Tuesday, January 2.

December's yard waste collection schedule will be during the weeks of December 4-8 and December 18-22.

The holidays are a time when households produce a lot of extra potential recyclables.

Many items ordinarily thrown away such as boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, food jars, and metal food containers can add up quickly.

The city encourages residents to “go green” and trim down their holiday trash by recycling more.

The city will again be accepting and recycling Christmas trees at a special location located at the Recycling Center.

Lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations should be completely removed by customers before hauling and dropping off the trees in the designated area.

The recycled Christmas trees are used for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in City Park.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

