Wreath laying ceremony honoring veterans to be held in Bloomfield, MO

The Bloomfield State Veterans Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

It will be held at the Bloomfield State Veterans Cemetery, 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, Missouri.

Over 2,300 wreaths will be placed on headstones and in front of the columbarium wall.

More information can be found at the website http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

