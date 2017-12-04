MoDOT's Christmas Angels to help area families fulfill Christmas wishes

Missouri Department of Transportation is continuing their 30-year tradition of helping Southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels program.

"The program started with a crockpot of chili and the desire to help at least one child," said Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter. "With the help of area businesses, organizations and generous individuals, the program has grown. Last year, the event raised nearly $7,000—helping over 100 children."

This year's event will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, with chili orders due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The cost is $5 and will include a 16-ounce cup of chili, crackers, and chips.

Each chili meal is cooked, packed, and delivered by MoDOT employees and retirees. Funds raised from the event are used to purchase gifts for children who would not otherwise receive gifts. Volunteers work with the Department of Family Services to identify needy children in the area.

"The program has grown locally, and many businesses and organizations purchase chili for their employees," said Wachter. "Participants receive a hot lunch and help needy families at the same time."

Please include your name, address, phone number and requested time of delivery with your order. Orders of six or more in the Sikeston area can be delivered.The deadline to order is 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Christmas Angels program may send or drop their donations by the Division 10 Highway Employees' Credit Union Office, located at 337 North Main Street in Sikeston, Missouri. Checks can be made out to the Christmas Angels.

For more information about the Christmas Angels program, contact Wachter at (573) 472-5294 or (573) 450-9045.

To place an order, please email sechristmasangels@yahoo.com or call (573) 472-5294.

