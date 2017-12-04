Crews called to garage fire in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews called to garage fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Crews responded to a garage fire on Monday, Dec. 4 in Cape Girardeau. 

It happened in the 200 block of Marlin Street.

Several fire crews from Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded.

The fire was contained and put out.

According to Battalion Chief Fred Bincel, the fire is under investigation. The wind was a contributing factor in fighting the fire. No one was injured. 

