Crews called to garage fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Dry conditions in the Heartland have prompted several cities and counties to issue burn bans.
Crews responded to a garage fire on Monday, Dec. 4 in Cape Girardeau. It happened in the 200 block of Marlin Street.
The Fredericktown Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Battle of Fredericktown Civil War Museum.
For more than three decades, MoDOT has help Southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels program.
A training session will be held to prepare your organizations in case of an act of violence.
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
