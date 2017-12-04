Missouri man sentenced in shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison on charges related to the shooting death of a man who had given him a ride.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Joseph Wade Wisdom of Poplar Bluff was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The 34-year-old was charged in the March 2016 death of Stahl Lee Sturgeon. Officials say Sturgeon picked up Wisdom on the side of Highway 160 near Hillview.

Authorities say Sturgeon took out a gun when Wisdom began behaving erratically. A struggle ensued, and Sturgeon died from gunshots to his neck and chest.

After his arrest, Wisdom said he'd been using methamphetamine and hadn't recently slept. He said he'd been given "some 'bad dope.'"

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

