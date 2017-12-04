Crews respond to median fire in Cape Girardeau County

Fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to a fire in the median of Interstate 55 on Monday, Dec. 4.

The fire burnt about 30 feet by 100 feet near mile marker 102.

Crews got the fire out. No one got hurt.

No word yet on what sparked the blaze.

