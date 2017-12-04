Police investigate Civil War Museum burglary in Fredericktown, MO

The Fredericktown, Missouri Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Battle of Fredericktown Civil War Museum.



The incident happened the morning of Nov. 20.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said two white male suspects forced entry into the museum and took several items. The items included a computer, monitor, replica firearms and chest medallions.



The museum posted on their Facebook page that the items taken were collectively valued at around $6,000.



Police are currently looking at video of the two suspects.



If anyone has any information about this incident call the Fredericktown Police Department at 573-783-3660.

