"IRS" Scam making the rounds in Union County

If you get a call from someone that claims to be with the IRS and that you owe money, it's safe to assume it's a scam.

According to the Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, this ongoing "IRS" scam is targeting people in his county right now.

An individual claiming to be with the "Internal Revenue Service (IRS)" has been calling residents claiming they owe money and will have a warrant issued if they do not provide payment.

Edmonds reminds the public to never provide banking information or social security numbers over the phone.

The IRS has addressed scams like this recently and is reminding the public that the IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment or call about taxes without having first mailed you a bill.

Demand payment taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

Ask for credit card or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local authorities or other law-enforcement groups to arrest you for not paying.

Anyone with questions or reporting on suspicious activity may call the Union County State's Attorney Office at (618) 833 - 7216 or the Union County Sheriff's Office at (618) 833 - 5500.

Information on protecting your identity is also available from the Federal Trade Commission's website or from the Illinois Attorney General. You can also call 1-866-999-5630.

Tax scams can be reported to the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration's website or by calling 1-800-366-4484.

