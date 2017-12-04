This week in music: 2010 Brad Paisley

Let's turn back the clock and see what was playing on country radio seven years ago.

The first week of December in 2010, Billboard Magazine's Country chart had Rodney Atkins at number five with Farmer's Daughter.

Checking in at number four was Rascal Flatts with Why Wait.

The video was inspired by the movie The Hangover. It was shot in Las Vegas and featured lots of guest stars including David Arquette, Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars, Victoria Justice, Penn and Teller and Wayne Newton.

The Band Perry was at number three with If I Die Young.

The song was the group's first chart-topper on the country charts and it even climbed into the top twenty on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

It's also The Band Perry's best selling single with sales of over five million copies.

The Zac Brown Band teamed up with Alan Jackson for the song in the number two spot.

As She's Walking Away became the fourth number one hit for the Zac Brown Band and the twenty-sixth for Jackson.

And in the top spot for this week seven years ago was Brad Paisley with Anything Like Me.

The song is about an expectant father who is worried that his son will be too much like him when he was young.

It came from Paisley's greatest hits album entitled Hits Alive and was Paisley's 16th number one hit.

