First Alert: strong storms moving through the area

Get ready! We'll experience almost every season this week!

Grant Dade says storms are moving into the northwestern counties.

Some areas will see gusty winds and heavy downpours over the next two hours. Nothing severe is expected at this time as the line has weakened. Grant says he will continue to watch for changes.

Then, it will get cold. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows mainly in the 20s for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday's rain will move out early but clouds will likely hang around most of the day. The temperature will hang around the mid to upper 40s.

We could see our first snowfall by Friday with minor accumulations possible by Friday night. Slick travel may develop with the fast-moving system.

Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the season thus far with highs near freezing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.