First Alert: storm & snow chances in the forecast

Get ready! Laura Wibbenmeyer says we'll experience almost every season this week.

Monday looks to be the last mild day for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be well into the 60s across the Heartland. It will be windy and rain chances will increase this afternoon. Storms will move in after sunset. There will be some heavy rainfall and scattered storms.

Then, it will get cold. We could see our first snowfall by Friday with minor accumulations possible by Friday night.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.