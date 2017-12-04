Happy National Cookie Day!

What a delicious day to celebrate!

December 4 is designated as National Cookie Day here in the United States and we have a fuzzy cookie-lover to thank for it.

Sesame Street included National Cookie Day on its calendar for the first time on November 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Cookie Monster also proclaimed his own National Cookie Day in The Sesame Street Dictionary which was released in 1980.

National Cookie Day was moved in 1987 when Matt Nader of the Blue Chip Cookie Company in San Francisco decided the delicious biscuits needed to be properly recognized.

Whether you like them with chocolate chips, rolled in sugar, or filled, take some time today to savor a sweet treat. And share some with your friends (that means us here at the news station. We LOVE cookies.).

