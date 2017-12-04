MISSING: investigators search for woman after vehicle found abandoned in Jefferson Co., IL

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Cean Peevey, 49, is listed as a missing person out of Indiana.

Her vehicle was found unoccupied on Interstate 64 westbound in Jefferson County, Illinois.

That vehicle was located over the weekend.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 618-244-8004.

