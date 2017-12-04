5 things to know Dec. 4

Good morning! It's Monday, December 4, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Monday looks to be the last mild day for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be well into the 60s across the Heartland. It will be windy and rain chances will increase this afternoon. Laura Wibbenmeyer says storms will move in after sunset. There will be some heavy rainfall and scattered storms. Then, it will get cold. We could see our first snowfall by Friday with minor accumulations possible.

Making Headlines

Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County: Crews from three departments worked together to put out a brush fire overnight.

Armed and Dangerous man wanted in Poplar Bluff: Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for help they consider armed and dangerous after a weekend shooting.

String of vehicle break-ins under investigation in Graves Co., KY: Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said his department is investigating at least 35 vehicle break-ins that happened overnight Saturday.

President takes to Twitter to criticize FBI, special prosecutor: Amid a rush of weekend tweets taking aim at targets old and new, President Donald Trump criticized the FBI and raised questions about the special prosecutor's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties to his campaign.

