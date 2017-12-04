Crews respond to early morning brush fire in Cape County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to early morning brush fire in Cape Girardeau County

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Cape Girardeau County got an early morning wake up call.

Crews responded to a brush fire around midnight near Lake Girardeau and Diamond Lane.

It took crews around three hours to get the flames under control.

Fire crews from Whitewater, Millersville, and Gordonville all worked together to fight the fire.

Firefighters on scene said the rough terrain caused issues in fighting the flames.

No word yet on what sparked the blaze.

