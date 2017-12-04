Crews respond to early morning brush fire in Cape Girardeau County

What a delicious day to celebrate! December 4 is designated as National Cookie Day here in the United States.
Get ready! Laura Wibbenmeyer says we'll experience almost every season this week.
Let's step in the Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for this week in 1960. Fifty-seven years ago, these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
The United States and South Korea have started their biggest-ever joint air force exercise with hundreds of aircrafts including two dozen stealth jets.
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’
