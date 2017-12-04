Crews respond to early morning brush fire in Cape Girardeau County

Firefighters in Cape Girardeau County got an early morning wake up call.

Crews responded to a brush fire around midnight near Lake Girardeau and Diamond Lane.

It took crews around three hours to get the flames under control.

Fire crews from Whitewater, Millersville, and Gordonville all worked together to fight the fire.

Firefighters on scene said the rough terrain caused issues in fighting the flames.

No word yet on what sparked the blaze.

