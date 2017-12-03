First Bank hires Senior Vice President in Southern Illinois

First Bank has hired a new Senior Vice President to head to bank's Commercial Banking Group in O'Fallon, IL.

Ken Ziebart will be responsible for growing and leading the Commercial Banking Group in the Metro East and Southern Illinois.

Before joining First Bank, Ziebart filled the role of Senior Vice President of Relationship Management at PNC Bank.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, earned at Illinois State University.

