2017 City of Paducah Christmas cards available for purchase

City of Paducah 2017 Christmas cards are available for purchase at City Hall.

The Christmas cards are $7 for a package of ten. The cards can be purchased, while supplies last, at the Finance Department on the first floor of City Hall at 300 South 5 Street between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The price of the cards covers the printing charges. The City does not profit from the sale of the Christmas cards.

Around a year ago, the Paducah Area Painters Alliance (PAPA) selected the Downtown Farmers’ Market as the theme and asked artists to submit entries that reflected this theme. Four works of art were submitted, and the Paducah Board of Commissioners chose the winner.

Christmas Trees at Farmers’ Market, a pastel by Dutch Thurman, was chosen as this year’s City of Paducah Christmas card. The painting depicts Santa sitting on a bench at the Farmers’ Market greeting citizens as they peruse Christmas trees. The inside of the card reads “Wishing you all the joys of this Christmas season and a prosperous new year.”

Dutch Thurman has been painting since 1990. Thurman has won awards in the Woman's Club Art Show and the Mayfield/Graves County Impressions Show. Thurman paints with oils and pastels. Portraits, still-lifes, and scenes from Paducah are some of her favorite subjects to paint.

Thurman’s artwork also was selected for the City of Paducah Christmas card in 2014 and in 2015.

