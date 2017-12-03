Lock your doors: 35 vehicle break-ins in Graves Co., KY

Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The City of Paducah 2017 Christmas cards are available for purchase at City Hall.
A string of vehicle break-ins happened Saturday night on December 2 in Graves County, Kentucky.
2017's one and only supermoon will be rising Sunday night and will be 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent bigger than usual.
Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV lost control and hit a tree.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.
