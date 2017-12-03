Poplar Bluff police search for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Assistant Chief Communication Operator, Dave Williams said the shooting happened in the parking lot of an area business around 1 a.m.

He said there was no victim in the shooting.

Marshall has numerous outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 573-785-5776 or your local law enforcement agency.

