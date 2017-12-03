Army honors 6 soldiers who rescued crew in helicopter fire

Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.
A crash on North Kingshighway involved multiple vehicles on Sunday, December 3.
2017's one and only supermoon will be rising Sunday night and will be 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent bigger than usual.
The University of Missouri is setting some lofty goals for increasing enrollment and helping students stay in school and find employment after graduation.
