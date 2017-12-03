Crash closes part of roadway in Cape Girardeau

A crash on North Kingshighway involved multiple vehicles on Sunday, December 3.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the crash was near Dunkin' Donuts at the 1100 block of the roadway.

The drivers were out of their vehicles when officials arrived.

There is no word yet on injuries.

The road was closed but is expected to open up shortly after vehicles have been towed from the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.