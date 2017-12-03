Crash closes part of roadway in Cape Girardeau

Police said Rashad Lee Marshall is a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night on December 2 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.
A crash on North Kingshighway involved multiple vehicles on Sunday, December 3.
2017's one and only supermoon will be rising Sunday night and will be 16 percent brighter and appear 7 percent bigger than usual.
The University of Missouri is setting some lofty goals for increasing enrollment and helping students stay in school and find employment after graduation.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.
The first of three consecutive super moons will appear in the eastern sky Sunday night.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
