Murray State beats Florida A&M 80-59

The regular season AU/UGA series is almost tied. Georgia holds a one-win lead of 57-56-8 in "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". The tradition will continue but with a new wrinkle. They've never faced off in the SEC Championship Game...until now.
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
Shaq Buchanan scored 21, Terrell Miller Jr. added 17 and Murray State beat Florida A&M 80-59 on Saturday night.
